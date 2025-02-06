Drones caused 66% of Russian equipment losses in January, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Drones were responsible for 66% of Russian military equipment losses in January, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has said.

Source: Syrskyi following a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare in the first month of 2025 on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "Strike UAVs of various types were responsible for 66% of Russian equipment losses in January. Overall, our drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets in the reporting month than in December."

Details: He also stated that First-Person View (FPV) drones were responsible for the largest portion of the damage, accounting for 49%.

Syrskyi noted the contributions of uncrewed aerial systems units from the 46th Airmobile Brigade, the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 80th Air Assault Brigade, which led in this regard.

The commander-in-chief further stressed the importance of enhancing coordination between UAV units and combined arms units during the meeting.

He also mentioned that he had received reports on the capabilities of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the reorganisation of regiments into brigades, the expansion of the unmanned component in mechanised brigades and the latest models of electronic warfare systems and their integration with UAVs.

"The concept for the deployment of a dedicated UAV brigade within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with other organisational measures to enhance the Unmanned Systems Forces, is nearing completion," Syrskyi wrote.

He also highlighted that he focused on an intelligence report regarding the formation of a new type of military unit by the Russians — the unmanned systems troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

"We are aware of the enemy's intentions and specific plans, which foresee the deployment of 210,000 Unmanned Systems Forces servicemen across 277 military units by 2030. However, in this war, the initiative in unmanned systems is ours... We will continue to develop, improve and scale up our achievements in this field," he concluded.

