First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, which were announced to be delivered in 2024.

Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first of these aircraft arrived in Ukraine today. On board these jets are Ukrainian pilots who have spent a lot of months training in France and will now join the defence of Ukrainian sky."

Details: Lecornu recalled that on 6 June 2024 Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Lecornu did not specify how many jets had arrived in Ukraine.

Background:

Lecornu had stated that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

French journalists learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s for Ukraine would consist of three aircraft.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously announced that France would organise six-month pilot training courses for operating the Mirage 2000-5, starting in the summer of 2024.

