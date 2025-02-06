All Sections
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 February 2025, 12:18
Ukrainian pilots training. Stock photo: Getty Images

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, which were announced to be delivered in 2024.

Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first of these aircraft arrived in Ukraine today. On board these jets are Ukrainian pilots who have spent a lot of months training in France and will now join the defence of Ukrainian sky."

Details: Lecornu recalled that on 6 June 2024 Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Lecornu did not specify how many jets had arrived in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Lecornu had stated that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
  • French journalists learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s for Ukraine would consist of three aircraft.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron previously announced that France would organise six-month pilot training courses for operating the Mirage 2000-5, starting in the summer of 2024.

