First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 12:18
French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that France delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, which were announced to be delivered in 2024.
Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "The first of these aircraft arrived in Ukraine today. On board these jets are Ukrainian pilots who have spent a lot of months training in France and will now join the defence of Ukrainian sky."
Details: Lecornu recalled that on 6 June 2024 Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Lecornu did not specify how many jets had arrived in Ukraine.
Background:
- Lecornu had stated that the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
- French journalists learned that the first batch of Mirage 2000-5s for Ukraine would consist of three aircraft.
- French President Emmanuel Macron previously announced that France would organise six-month pilot training courses for operating the Mirage 2000-5, starting in the summer of 2024.
