Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine

The primary cause of emergency power outages in Ukraine is the damage caused by Russian attacks on the energy system.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company

Quote: "The primary, and in fact, the only reason for emergency power outages is the damage caused by Russian missile and drone attacks on energy generation and transmission facilities."

It adds that industrial consumers are the first to be disconnected, where possible.

Quote: "Currently, restrictions are not imposed on household consumers, except in cases of emergencies within regional electricity networks."

Emergency outage schedules are lifted as soon as the situation in the energy system permits.

Power engineers also stressed the importance of conserving energy when power is restored in regions affected by outages.

Background:

Emergency power outages were introduced in eight regions of the country on Thursday, 6 February, as a result of damage from Russian attacks on generation facilities.

Emergency outages were introduced in Poltava, Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the morning of 6 February.

