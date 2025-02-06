Children forcibly taken by Russian authorities to occupied Crimea brought back to Ukraine

Eight children, who had been forcibly separated from their mother by Russian authorities, have been successfully evacuated from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Dariia Zarivna, Operations Director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Quote: "As part of the president of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, eight more Ukrainian children have been rescued from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Their story is a shocking example of the occupiers' systemic cruelty: the children were forcibly taken from their mother while she was in hospital, with threats forcing her to surrender them to an orphanage."

Details: Zarivna added that while in the orphanage, the children were subjected to harassment and coercion. They were made to participate in propaganda events and militarised clubs, where they were trained to handle weapons and prepared for war.



