Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts

Emergency power outages are being introduced in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: The restrictions affect Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and parts of Cherkasy Oblast.

Ukrenergo reports that the power cuts are necessary due to the damage caused by Russian attacks. The restrictions primarily target industrial consumers, while households remain unaffected unless emergency shutdowns are required.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones and air defence was deployed in Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 6 February.

