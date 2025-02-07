All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzFriday, 7 February 2025, 08:57
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
Power lines. Photo: Getty Images

Emergency power outages are being introduced in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: The restrictions affect Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and parts of Cherkasy Oblast. 

Advertisement:

Ukrenergo reports that the power cuts are necessary due to the damage caused by Russian attacks. The restrictions primarily target industrial consumers, while households remain unaffected unless emergency shutdowns are required.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones and air defence was deployed in Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 6 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

energypower
Advertisement:
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
Last stop: the front line. How and why Russia brings migrants to the occupied territories of Ukraine
Trump ready to double sanctions against Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
All News
energy
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
EU assistance to tackle energy crisis in Transnistria will reduce dependence on Russia – ISW
Ukraine's largest energy company secures €450 million to complete Tyligulska windfarm
RECENT NEWS
12:21
Zelenskyy to attend Munich Security Conference to discuss ending the war
12:12
Ukraine plans to open all EU negotiating clusters in 2025: timetable revealed
11:42
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on housing in Myropillia, killing three people – photos
11:19
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
11:07
Bulgaria to receive €500m compensation for military aid to Ukraine
10:23
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: pragmatic approach needed to settle war in Ukraine
10:06
Transit of Russian oil through Ukraine dropped by 15% in 2024
09:55
Child killed by explosion of unidentified object in Kharkiv Oblast
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 112 drones: 81 downed, 31 disappear from radar
09:26
Ukrainian forces advance 5 km behind Russian defence lines in Kursk Oblast, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: