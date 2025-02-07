Zelenskyy to attend Munich Security Conference to discuss ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will head the Ukrainian delegation at next week's Munich Security Conference.

Source: European Pravda, citing Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, in an interview with АР

Details: Yermak, who will also attend the Munich conference, highlighted that the Ukrainian delegation would present the country's position on ending the war and its vision for achieving "a long and lasting peace".

Quote: "It’s necessary that the leaders and the experts in politics who will be in Munich realise that this is momentum. That we are very near to really ending this war by a just and lasting peace, but (it’s) necessary to be together… Not to give Russia an opportunity to divide the world, to divide partners."

The Munich Security Conference will also be attended by US Vice President JD Vance and General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Ahead of the conference, Yermak and Kellogg discussed the scheduling of meetings in a phone conversation, according to the President's Office.

At the conference, Yermak noted that Ukraine hopes to discuss potential security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

He also mentioned that while the date for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump has not yet been set, it should happen as soon as possible, adding, "We are working on it".

Yermak confirmed that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia will visit Kyiv after the Munich conference, likely in late February.

Background: President Zelenskyy had previously stated that he expects Keith Kellogg and his team to visit Ukraine soon.

