Ukrainian forces destroy Russian guided aerial bomb over Zaporizhzhia, Air Force says it's not first time

Ukrainian air defence units intercepted a Russian guided aerial bomb over the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, 6 February. The Air Force has pointed out that this is not the first instance of Ukrainian forces successfully shooting down such a weapon.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Office of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On Friday, social media were flooded with reports, citing unnamed sources, that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian guided aerial bomb over Zaporizhzhia using an "experimental weapon".

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of this aerial weapon, which Russia has been increasingly using on various front lines. However, they noted that it was not the first time such an incident had occurred.

Ihnat noted that Russia had dropped almost 40,000 guided bombs on Ukrainian territory in 2024 alone.

Quote: "Naturally, this is a serious threat and a destructive force that the enemy uses to strike the frontline regions. As a result, the Air Force and other branches of the defence forces are employing various countermeasures against both guided aerial bombs and enemy tactical aircraft. Only a comprehensive approach, incorporating ground-based air defence and aircraft, can produce effective results. The enemy possesses modern aircraft and weapons, conducting strikes remotely without entering the range of our air defence operations."

Details: The Air Force did not specify what kind of weapon was used to shoot down the guided bomb in Zaporizhzhia.

Background: In an interview released by the Air Force, Viking, a pilot of a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft, explained that there is no "magic wand" to counter Russian guided aerial bombs, which Russia uses 10 times more than Ukraine. The pilot emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling these weapons: air defence systems, radars, fighter jets, and missiles capable of hitting targets at a range of at least 100 km are needed.

