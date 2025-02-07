Woman and policeman injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Russian forces attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice on 7 February, leaving a 24-year-old police officer and a 48-year-old woman injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has revealed that Russian troops bombarded Kupiansk at around 09:45 on 7 February. A 24-year-old police officer was injured. Russian troops struck the city again within the next 10-20 minutes."

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that an ambulance was struck while en route to assist the wounded police officer. Additionally, a 48-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

Wreckage from a Krasnopol shell. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Early reports indicate that Russian forces used Krasnopol guided artillery shells.

