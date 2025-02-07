All Sections
Russians refuse selling insulin and other vital medicines to Ukrainians without Russian passports, reports Ukrainian intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 February 2025, 17:33
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia has ordered a ban on the sale of life-saving medications to individuals without Russian passports as part of its forced passportisation campaign.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The DIU reported that insulin and medications for thyroid disorders are among the banned drugs.

Additionally, from February 2025, Russian "administrations" have prohibited medical assistance for those who have refused to acquire illegal citizenship of the Russian state.

Elderly people remaining under occupation without Russian passports have had their pensions cut off since the beginning of 2025.

The Russians have threatened deportation to remote regions of Russia for those attempting to avoid interaction with occupation authorities.

Intelligence also highlights that men in the occupied areas remain under constant pressure, facing the threat of forced conscription into the Russian occupation army.

Quote: "The situation in the occupied territories of Ukraine illustrates the systematic violation of international law by the aggressor state, Russia, and the continuation of its criminal genocidal policy towards the Ukrainian people."

occupationDefence Intelligence of Ukrainehuman rights
