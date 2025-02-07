All Sections
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 February 2025, 23:33
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian troops have launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters

Details: The defence forces have advanced by 2.5 km, Zelenskyy said.

He also said thousands of North Korean troops have returned to active combat operations in Kursk Oblast after a pause of several weeks.

Background:

  • The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian troops had conducted a new series of mechanised attacks in Kursk Oblast and advanced up to 5 km behind the Russian defence line southeast of Sudzha.
  • In his evening address on 7 February, Zelenskyy stated that the Russian military has once again deployed North Korean soldiers to Kursk Oblast and new assaults are taking place on this front. Hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers have been killed, he said.

