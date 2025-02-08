Zelenskyy: Ceasefire without liberation of territories will allow Putin to earn trillions on seized resources

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Putin has seized trillions of dollars worth of Ukrainian resources and, should a ceasefire occur without the liberation of the territories, will be able to use these resources to prepare for a new war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin had stolen trillions from Ukraine in seized resources.

The president emphasised that it is crucial to discuss assistance in the liberation of Ukrainian territories, as a mere ceasefire would only allow Russia to exploit the seized resources.

"Putin has stolen trillions from us, but as the full-scale war continues, he cannot develop these [Ukrainian resources], and we are being told about a ceasefire. This means giving him a break and letting him earn these trillions.

When he starts to exploit everything, he will make money, boost the economy, build up the army and then go to war again," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy added that greater pressure on Russia, particularly through sanctions, could help "push Putin away".

"Tighten the sanctions; Putin can be pushed back; our mineral resources are there; and we will develop them together with you. Why would we give him trillions of dollars?" Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy concluded that the guarantee of security for Ukraine would be a force strong enough to stop Putin's new aggression.

Background: Russian forces have seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources, though Kyiv needs help to protect what is left.

