Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 8 February 2025, 13:21
Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking to journalists. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Russians have seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources, but the country still needs help to protect what remains.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters

Quote: "If we consider that around 20% of our land has been occupied, they certainly haven’t seized 20% of our mineral resources. So far, it's less," said the president.  

He stressed that the remaining resources in Ukraine are in urgent need of protection.  

Quote: "We need to stop Putin and protect what we have. There are significant resources in the Dnipro region, central Ukraine, and the west. Unfortunately, we’ve lost coal, but I know they’ve also lost a lot because they didn’t know how to manage the mines and ended up flooding many of them."

Background: US President Donald Trump stated that he is interested in negotiating an agreement with Ukraine for the acquisition of rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for weapons supplies.

