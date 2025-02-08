Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
The Russians have seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources, but the country still needs help to protect what remains.
Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters
Quote: "If we consider that around 20% of our land has been occupied, they certainly haven’t seized 20% of our mineral resources. So far, it's less," said the president.
He stressed that the remaining resources in Ukraine are in urgent need of protection.
Quote: "We need to stop Putin and protect what we have. There are significant resources in the Dnipro region, central Ukraine, and the west. Unfortunately, we’ve lost coal, but I know they’ve also lost a lot because they didn’t know how to manage the mines and ended up flooding many of them."
Background: US President Donald Trump stated that he is interested in negotiating an agreement with Ukraine for the acquisition of rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for weapons supplies.
Support UP or become our patron!