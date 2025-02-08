All Sections
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukSaturday, 8 February 2025, 12:49
Stock Photo: Estonia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on X (Twitter)

Three countries officially disconnected from Russia's energy grid on Saturday, 8 February. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Estonia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on X (Twitter)

Details: In addition to Lithuania and Latvia, as previously reported, Estonia has also officially disconnected from the Russian energy system.  

Quote: "It’s another historic day for European integration." 

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna welcomed the move, stating that the countries "will integrate their electricity grids with that of continental Europe, to which they belong."  

Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.  

For reference: Until now, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, along with Russia and Belarus, have operated within a shared electricity supply system managed centrally from Moscow. However, the Baltic States fully stopped importing electricity from Russia in May 2022.  

Background: Lithuania is prepared for potential sabotage during the disconnection from Russia's energy grid, with Estonia and Latvia also bracing for possible provocations orchestrated by the Kremlin.

Baltic StatesRussiapower
