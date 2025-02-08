Ukraine's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2025 chosen – videos

Winners of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025. Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 took place on Saturday, 8 February.

Source: Tabloid

Details: According to the results of the audience votes and the jury's scores, Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

The results of the jury's scores for the participants of the National Selection, but the audience decided otherwise

The final of this year's National Selection was opened with a joint performance by the Eurovision participants from Ukraine of previous years: Jamala, Melovin, Go_A singer Kateryna Pavlenko, TVORCHI, Jerry Heil, alyona alyona, Ruslana, Kalush Orchestra and Tina Karol with the legendary song Usmikhnysia meni by Nazarii Yaremchuk.

Masha Efrosinina, the host of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025, said that the finalists' performances were recorded a few hours before the broadcast for security reasons. However, the voting results were announced in real time.

Also, this year's representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest received the winner's cup of the National Selection.

This year's Ukrainian song contest was held with innovations, such as greenroom.

The day before, the creative producer of the National Selection announced that the show would be grand. A total of UAH 10.5m (approximately US$252,000) were allocated for its organisation.

This year's hosts of the National Selection

The first to take to the stage was National Selection contestant Vlad Sheryf with his song Wind of change. This is a ballad in the style of SoftRock. It is interesting that last year, the singer performed on the stage of the National Selection – on the backing vocals of Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, Ukraine’s representatives in 2024.

Singer Abiye (Natalia Shevchenko) took the stage as the second act with her song Dim (Home).

The MOLODI duo was the third to present their entry with the song My Sea.

The guys are from Mariupol, so they decided to dedicate the song to the lost sea on the coast of the city, which is currently temporarily occupied by the Russians.

The band Future Culture appeared on stage at No. 4 with their song Waste My Time. Their song was a mix of several genres.

Interestingly, they had not released a single song before the National Selection.

The fifth participant of the National Selection was Masha Kondratenko with her track No Time to Cry.

This is the third time that KHAYAT, the number 6 participant, has participated in the National Selection. This year, the singer performed his song HONOR.

And the seventh to take to the stage was singer FIЇNKA with her track Kultura (Culture). She also decided to try her luck and came to the National Selection for the second time.

Next, the 20-year-old singer KRYLATA took to the stage with her song STAY TRUE. She dedicated it to people who lost their homes, loved ones and their lives.

Ziferblat, with their track Bird of Pray, was the ninth to compete for the opportunity to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest.

DK Energetic closed the National Selection with their track Sil (Salt). Notably, their song was featured in the globally popular Ukrainian computer game S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2.

At 21:30, the opening of the voting lines was announced. They were closed at 22:34.

Timur Miroshnichenko was congratulated on his 20th anniversary of hosting the National Selection for Eurovision

Background: Eurovision 2025 will take place in Basel (Switzerland). The final at St Jakob Hall will take place on 17 May, and the semi-finals on 13 and 15 May.

