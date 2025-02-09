Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast in past 24 hours: 1 person injured, extensive damage reported

Russian forces have carried out 76 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, leaving one person injured and causing damage in four hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 101 explosions have been recorded. The attacks affected the Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Svesa hromadas."

Details: The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada with UAVs, First-Person View drones and explosive devices dropped from UAVs. The bombardment left a civilian injured and damaged a house.

Over 20 explosions occurred in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, damaging two houses, an adjacent territory and a car.

Houses were damaged in Russian strikes on the Yunakivka hromada.

Russian drones hit a civilian production facility and a house in the Shostka hromada. Information on the aftermath of the Russian attack is being gathered.

