Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast in past 24 hours: 1 person injured, extensive damage reported

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 February 2025, 01:44
Russian forces have carried out 76 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, leaving one person injured and causing damage in four hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 101 explosions have been recorded. The attacks affected the Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Svesa hromadas."

Details: The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada with UAVs, First-Person View drones and explosive devices dropped from UAVs. The bombardment left a civilian injured and damaged a house.

Over 20 explosions occurred in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, damaging two houses, an adjacent territory and a car.

Houses were damaged in Russian strikes on the Yunakivka hromada.

Russian drones hit a civilian production facility and a house in the Shostka hromada. Information on the aftermath of the Russian attack is being gathered.

