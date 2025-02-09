All Sections
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 9 February 2025, 11:08
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has sustained high gas imports at 16.3 million cubic metres on Sunday, 9 February, continuing to source from the EU market.

Source: Reuters, citing data provided by the operator of the state-run gas transmission system

Details: The data show that Ukraine imports 7.1 million cubic metres of gas from Hungary, 7.3 million cubic metres from Slovakia and 1.8 million cubic metres from Poland.

Reuters reported that Ukraine had begun significantly increasing gas imports last week following a series of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian gas sector facilities in recent months.

In January, Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones targeting the western part of Lviv Oblast, home to gas storage facilities, and Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's primary gas production region.

Background:

  • Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian state-owned gas assets have forced the country to buy expensive alternative fuel from the European Union.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants to become a hub for the supply of US liquefied natural gas from Ukraine to the EU.

