Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks to conclude liquefied natural gas supply contract with US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Kyiv aims to become a hub for the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ukraine to the EU.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters

Details: Zelenskyy noted that both the Donald Trump administration and Ukraine are interested in such projects.

He pointed out that Ukraine has an existing hub and a well-developed gas pipeline network for deliveries to Europe.

"Yes, we have our own natural gas, we have oil, but we are ready and willing to have contracts for the supply of LNG to Ukraine from the United States, and of course, we'll be a hub for the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv was ready to let American investors into gas-related projects.

He also added that the issue of US LNG supplies is a security matter for both Ukraine and Europe, as it would provide an alternative to Russian gas.

Background: Zelenskyy noted that Putin had seized trillions of dollars worth of Ukrainian resources and, in the event of a ceasefire without the liberation of Russian-occupied territories, would be able to use these resources to prepare for a new war.

