Zelenskyy: If we suspend martial law for elections, we will lose army

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that if martial law is suspended until the end of the war so that elections can be held, Ukraine will lose its army, which the Russians will exploit.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the UK broadcaster ITV News

Quote: "In regard to elections, everything is clear. More than anything we all want the war to end and for us to have elections. However, as long as the war continues, our population is against elections, all people are against it.

What do elections entail today? As of now – I’m absolutely not afraid of them – but what will happen? We need to end martial law or suspend martial law. If we suspend martial law we will lose the army. And in principle, the Russians will be happy. The question of combat capability, morale – that’s what we’ll lose. And legally, you can’t hold an army – it’s a fact.

People will come back home and will have every right to return home. And morally, even those who will not come home morally that’s it – it's a pause. And Russia certainly will exploit this for counterattack."

Details: Zelenskyy once again mentioned the difficulty of voting for those citizens who serve in the military, people in the occupied territories, and millions of Ukrainians who are forced to stay abroad.

Quote: "You will see, if there’ll be elections and those people abroad who can’t vote or in the temporarily occupied, or temporarily occupied territories, Russia will later say ‘we don't believe in these elections’. Even though I’m not interested in their opinion. But still, they will say ‘these elections were not legitimate’...

How can people in the temporarily occupied territories which are Russian-controlled fairly vote? It will be about the same referendum that happened in Crimea. A referendum at gunpoint – that’s what is happening. Why do the Russians want it? That’s exactly why – total instability in Ukraine. That’s why I would be very careful with this question."



