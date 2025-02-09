Zelenskyy reveals when Ukraine might reclaim territory occupied by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be able to return the occupied territories when Russia is weak.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the UK broadcaster ITV News

Quote: "Russia infringed on our sovereignty. And that is why, when Russia becomes weak – as it undoubtedly will – everything will return.

Our duty is to ensure that everything returns as soon as possible, preferably sooner. And does so diplomatically. Because, without a doubt, the loss of people and their land...this is their land. People are the most essential thing. Losses are really painful."

Details: Asked whether he would ever see the Ukrainian flag in the currently occupied Sevastopol, Mariupol and Donetsk, Zelenskyy said "yes, I am sure of it."

