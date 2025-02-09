All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 February 2025, 19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
Regiments and brigades emblems. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced the launch of a revolutionary project – the Drone Line – aimed at significantly strengthening Ukraine’s defence forces brigades.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "Technology is changing warfare.

We are launching a revolutionary project that will significantly enhance our brigades and scale up the experience of effectively eliminating the enemy – the Drone Line.  

This is the new standard of war, where unmanned systems become a key element of combat, helping our defenders carry out the most complex missions.  

We are focusing on the best UAV units. The Drone Line will scale up the most effective drone systems within the Ground Forces and the State Border Guard Service."

Details: Umierov reported that the first phase of the project will cover five elite regiments and brigades:

  • 20th Separate Regiment "K-2"  
  • 429th Regiment "Achilles"  
  • 427th Regiment "RAROH"  
  • 414th Brigade "Magyar's Birds"
  • "Phoenix" Regiment (part of the "Pomsta" Brigade) 

Umierov noted that within the project, infantry and UAVs will be integrated into a "single strike system".

Quote: "This will enable the creation of a kill zone 10-15 kilometres deep, where the enemy cannot move without sustaining losses; constant aerial support and cover for infantry; detection and destruction of targets before they approach our positions."

Details: Umierov said that this will fundamentally change battlefield tactics, giving Ukrainian forces a decisive advantage.

He also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the initiative.

