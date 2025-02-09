Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman

A 66-year-old woman was injured in the city of Kherson on Sunday, 9 February after a Russian UAV crashed into her apartment.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Around 16:30, Russian military forces launched a UAV attack on the city of Kherson.

Advertisement:

An enemy drone flew into the apartment of a 66-year-old woman. She sustained a blast injury and was taken to hospital."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that the woman suffered blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her abdomen and arm.

Doctors have assessed her condition as moderate.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!