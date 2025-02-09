All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 February 2025, 23:12
Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 66-year-old woman was injured in the city of Kherson on Sunday, 9 February after a Russian UAV crashed into her apartment.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Around 16:30, Russian military forces launched a UAV attack on the city of Kherson. 

Advertisement:

An enemy drone flew into the apartment of a 66-year-old woman. She sustained a blast injury and was taken to hospital."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that the woman suffered blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her abdomen and arm. 

Doctors have assessed her condition as moderate.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersondrones
Advertisement:
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
Elon Musk calls for Radio Free Europe and Voice of America to be shut down
Baltic states finally synchronise their power grids with Europe
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
All News
Kherson
Three civilians injured and houses damaged in Russian rocket artillery strike on Kherson
Russians attack Kherson residents with drone, injuring 4
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on Kherson city centre: two women injured, one in critical condition – video
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video
23:12
Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman
22:07
Lithuania to allocate nearly €32 million for Ukrainians' education in 2025
21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
20:45
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
20:11
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
19:49
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: