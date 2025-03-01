Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast

An air defence mobile group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army attacked several districts of Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 28 February.

Source: Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehibov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported that strikes were recorded in the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts.

Terekhov specified that one of the hits was in front of a high-rise building, and the windows had been smashed.

Later, the mayor explained that the strike had hit a medical facility where people were accommodated in the central part of the city. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

At 23:50, it was reported that another UAV has striked in the central part of Kharkiv. Residential buildings were damaged. There were also hits in the Kyivskii district near a petrol station.

As of 00:18, Syniehubov said that the Russians had launched at least eight drones at the the city of Kharkiv. All of them targeted civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts.

Dozens of buildings were damaged, and fires broke out in several scenes of the drone strikes.

Updated information from Kharkiv Oblast Emergency Medical Centre indicates that one child was injured by glass.

At 00:45, Syniehubov reported that more than 50 people were being evacuated from the medical facility that was hit by the Russians.

Rescue workers are extinguishing the fire in the damaged building.

Later, Syniehubov added that one of the Shahed UAVs hit the windows of an apartment building, a car dealership office and a hypermarket in the city center.

