Australian PM expresses support for Ukrainian people in "time of need"
Saturday, 1 March 2025, 03:00
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
Source: Albanese on Х (Twitter)
Quote: "President Zelenskyy has shown bravery and leadership emblematic of his people in the face of Russia's brutal and illegal invasion.
Advertisement:
Australia stands with the Ukrainian people in their time of need."
Background: As a sign of support for Ukraine, Australia introduced its largest sanctions package since 2022 against 70 individuals and 79 organisations linked to Russia.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!