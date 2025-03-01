All Sections
Australian PM expresses support for Ukrainian people in "time of need"

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 03:00
Anthony Albanese and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Source: Albanese on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "President Zelenskyy has shown bravery and leadership emblematic of his people in the face of Russia's brutal and illegal invasion.

Australia stands with the Ukrainian people in their time of need."

Background: As a sign of support for Ukraine, Australia introduced its largest sanctions package since 2022 against 70 individuals and 79 organisations linked to Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AustraliaRusso-Ukrainian war
