Australian PM expresses support for Ukrainian people in "time of need"

Anthony Albanese and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Source: Albanese on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "President Zelenskyy has shown bravery and leadership emblematic of his people in the face of Russia's brutal and illegal invasion.

Advertisement:

Australia stands with the Ukrainian people in their time of need."

Background: As a sign of support for Ukraine, Australia introduced its largest sanctions package since 2022 against 70 individuals and 79 organisations linked to Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!