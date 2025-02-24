Australia announces largest sanctions package against Russia since beginning of full-scale invasion

As a sign of support for Ukraine, Australia is introducing its largest sanctions package since 2022 against 70 individuals and 79 organisations linked to Russia.

Source: website of the prime minister of Australia

Quote: "Australia has been clear since day one that Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion, will face consequences.

The Australian Government has today imposed further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 70 persons and targeted financial sanctions on 79 entities.

This constitutes Australia’s largest sanctions package since February 2022."

Details: The statement noted that the new sanctions target individuals who support Russia’s illegal administrations in Ukraine’s east and Crimea, "including so-called 'ministers', judges and prosecutors and individuals responsible for conflict-related sexual violence and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children".

The Australian sanctions also target individuals and entities involved in deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops on the battlefield.

Quote: "Deepening Russia-North Korea military cooperation is a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security."

"Australia has now imposed a total of more than 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

Details: The government added that Australia had allocated over AUD 1.5 billion to help Ukraine defend itself, including over AUD 1.3 billion for military support in the form of essential battlefield equipment and the training of Ukrainian troops.

Background: Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and Liberal opposition party leader Peter Dutton said that US President Donald Trump was wrong in his statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that peace in Ukraine should be achieved on Kyiv's terms, as Russia is the aggressor.

