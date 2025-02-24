All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Australia announces largest sanctions package against Russia since beginning of full-scale invasion

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 06:36
Australia announces largest sanctions package against Russia since beginning of full-scale invasion
Sanction word on red keyboard button. Photo: Getty Images

As a sign of support for Ukraine, Australia is introducing its largest sanctions package since 2022 against 70 individuals and 79 organisations linked to Russia.

Source: website of the prime minister of Australia

Quote: "Australia has been clear since day one that Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion, will face consequences.

Advertisement:

The Australian Government has today imposed further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 70 persons and targeted financial sanctions on 79 entities.

This constitutes Australia’s largest sanctions package since February 2022."

Details: The statement noted that the new sanctions target individuals who support Russia’s illegal administrations in Ukraine’s east and Crimea, "including so-called 'ministers', judges and prosecutors and individuals responsible for conflict-related sexual violence and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children".

The Australian sanctions also target individuals and entities involved in deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops on the battlefield.

Quote: "Deepening Russia-North Korea military cooperation is a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security."

"Australia has now imposed a total of more than 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

Details: The government added that Australia had allocated over AUD 1.5 billion to help Ukraine defend itself, including over AUD 1.3 billion for military support in the form of essential battlefield equipment and the training of Ukrainian troops.

Background: Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and Liberal opposition party leader Peter Dutton said that US President Donald Trump was wrong in his statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that peace in Ukraine should be achieved on Kyiv's terms, as Russia is the aggressor.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AustraliasanctionsRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU
EU adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia targeting shadow fleet, propaganda media outlets and banks
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos
All News
Australia
Reuters: Australia believes that Russo-Ukrainian war should be ended on Kyiv's terms
Australian volunteer soldier presumed dead may be alive in Russian captivity
Video with body of captured Australian volunteer turns out to be 4-year-old Karabakh recording, Slidstvo.info investigation says
RECENT NEWS
14:29
EU military aid package to Ukraine may increase to €30bn, says Radio Liberty editor
14:19
As Trump is ready to abandon Ukraine, Europe must redefine global security architecture
14:07
US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview
13:57
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
13:50
210 civilians, including 11 children, killed in Kyiv over 3 years of war
13:34
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
13:24
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
13:20
The Times: French president and UK PM urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine
12:57
The Guardian: EU spends more on oil and gas from Russia than on financial aid to Ukraine
12:45
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: