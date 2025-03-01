Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have pointed out that, despite the efforts of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to demonstrate Russia's willingness to negotiate with the United States, Russia continues to show deepening ties with US adversaries.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Russia continues to showcase its deepening relations with American adversaries despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's effort to posture Russia's receptiveness to negotiations with the United States." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president –ed.]

Details: On 28 February, Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, held a separate meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions focused on bilateral security matters, as well as international and regional issues.

Shoigu and Xi emphasised the importance of continuing to coordinate efforts within key international platforms, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and advancing diplomatic efforts regarding "solving the Ukrainian crisis" [war in Ukraine].

Shoigu remarked that the relationship between Russia and China has reached "unprecedented" levels, with Russian state media highlighting Xi's statements and praise from Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lin Jian about the strong bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, ISW reiterated that on 27 February, representatives from the Kursk Oblast Chamber of Commerce signed a cooperation agreement with the Pyongyang Chamber of Commerce. The agreement aims to enhance bilateral economic relations and expand municipal production opportunities between Kursk Oblast and North Korean businesses.

It also covers trade and economic ties, cooperation in industry, agriculture, processing and joint logistical projects.

Quote: "Russia continues to align itself with adversaries of the United States, underscoring the importance of strengthening and supporting US allies and partners, including Ukraine."

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 29 February:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump held a contentious meeting at the White House on 28 February.

Ukrainian officials are increasing cooperation with South Korea amid deepening Russia-North Korea ties and recent reports of a new wave of North Korean troop deployments to Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces conducted strikes against near-rear Russian military assets in occupied Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on 28 February that the United States approved current MFA North American Department Director Alexander Darchiyev's appointment as Russia's Ambassador to the United States.

Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka and in western Zaporizhzhia.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin tasked Crimea occupation head Sergey Aksyonov with establishing a "Kadry" ("Human Resources") national project to integrate Russian veterans into the Russian economy, likely in support of the Kremlin's efforts to prevent the emergence of subversive veteran civil societies.

