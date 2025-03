Moscow claims almost 50 drones attacked Russian territories and occupied Crimea overnight

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence systems destroyed 48 drones over seven Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the past night."

Details: The Russian ministry claimed that 21 drones were destroyed over Tver Oblast.

Eleven UAVs were supposedly downed by Russian air defence over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Another five drones were destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, three over Rostov Oblast, two over Smolensk Oblast, two over Lipetsk Oblast and one over Kursk Oblast.

