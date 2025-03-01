Russian officials have reacted with a wave of gloating to the failure of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks at the White House.

Details: The dispute in the Oval Office was a gift to the Kremlin, which is trying to establish ties with the new Trump administration and present Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an illegitimate leader who is not negotiable.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, wrote on Telegram, insulting Zelenskyy, that the Ukrainian president "received a hard slap from the masters". "This is helpful. But it is not enough, and we need to stop military assistance to the Nazi machine," Medvedev claimed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was a "miracle of restraint" that "Trump and [Vice President JD] Vance restrained themselves and did not slap this bastard".

"I think the biggest lie Zelenskyy has ever told is the statement in the White House that the Kyiv regime was left alone in 2022, without support," she wrote on Telegram.

Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia [the upper house of the Russian parliament – ed.], said that "Zelensky lost this round with a deafening crash, and he will have to crawl to the next one on his knees".

"Today, in the Oval Office, Zelensky continued to lie – about Ukraine's strength, gratitude to America, and readiness for peace. It didn't work," Kosachev wrote.

Members of the US Democratic Party defended Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance publicly scolded the Ukrainian leader at a meeting in the Oval Office.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was perhaps the only EU leader to openly support Trump after his dispute with Zelenskyy.

