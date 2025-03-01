Democrats massively attack Trump and Vance for publicly humiliating Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump and JD Vance during the meeting on 28 February. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Members of the US Congress from the Democratic Party defended Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance publicly scolded the Ukrainian leader at a meeting in the Oval Office.

Source: European Pravda; The Guardian

Details: Democratic senators defended Zelenskyy, condemning Trump and Vance’s "shameful" and "disgraceful" treatment of the Ukrainian leader.

Quote from Chris Coons, a Democratic senator from Delaware: "Every time I’ve met with President Zelenskyy, he’s thanked the American people for our strong support. We owe him our thanks for leading a nation fighting on the front lines of democracy – not the public berating he received at the White House."

Details: Adam Schiff, US Senator from California, said that a hero and a coward are meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, and when the meeting is over, "the hero will return home to Ukraine."

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, called the skirmish in the White House a "sad scene" and a "disgrace" for America. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego added: "This is a disgrace."

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland also called the scenes in the Oval Office "beyond disgraceful". Illinois Senator Dick Durbin added: "The people of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy deserve an apology."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said after the meeting that Trump and Vance were "doing Putin’s dirty work", adding that his party would "never stop fighting for freedom and democracy."

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar addressed JD Vance directly on social media, saying that Zelenskyy had thanked the United States "over and over again" both privately and publicly.

Quote from Amy Klobuchar: "Our country thanks HIM [Zelenskyy] and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator, buried their own and stopped Putin from marching right into the rest of Europe. Shame on you."

Details: Tina Smith, another Democratic senator from Minnesota, called on her fellow Republicans to "speak out" in the name of "patriotism".

"Once, we fought tyrants. Today Trump and Vance are bending America’s knee," Tina Smit said.

At the same time, many Republican senators were quick to defend Trump, describing the president's dispute with Zelenskyy as proof that Trump "was putting America first."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the argument in the White House is not good for either side but explained why he actively engaged in the argument.

US President Donald Trump said after an argument with Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian leader had overreacted and wanted to continue the war, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin was supposedly ready for peace.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, expressed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

