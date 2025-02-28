All Sections
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 23:53
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has thanked US President Donald Trump after an argument between him and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Orbán on social media platform X (Twitter)

Details: The Hungarian politician wrote that "strong men make peace, weak men make war."

Quote from Orbán: "Today President Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!"

Details: Elon Musk also supported the Hungarian PM in the comments under the post.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the White House ahead of schedule following a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Before that, Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.
  • Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

