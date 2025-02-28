Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has thanked US President Donald Trump after an argument between him and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Orbán on social media platform X (Twitter)

Details: The Hungarian politician wrote that "strong men make peace, weak men make war."

Quote from Orbán: "Today President Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!"

Details: Elon Musk also supported the Hungarian PM in the comments under the post.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the White House ahead of schedule following a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Before that, Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

