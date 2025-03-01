All Sections
Car carrying Russian soldier explodes in Mariupol, Ukrainian intelligence says – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 11:38
Screenshot: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, on 28 February, as a Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian soldier exploded.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Early reports show that the soldier "might be in intensive care".

DIU did not specify the cause of the explosion, nor did it indicate its involvement in the incident, only stating the fact.

The day before, Mariupol's Resistance movement reported that their agents had blown up a car with an FSB officer inside.

