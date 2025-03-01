Scholz calls Merz to discuss further support for Ukraine
Saturday, 1 March 2025, 12:24
After an argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the White House, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday night.
Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Spiegel noted that the conversation was about further German assistance to Ukraine.
Advertisement:
On Sunday, 2 March, Scholz is travelling to London at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is convening a summit of European leaders on Ukraine and European security.
Background:
- Earlier this week, Starmer visited US President Donald Trump at the White House. Upon his return, he invited numerous EU heads of state and government to London on 2 March to coordinate the future course of Europeans on Ukraine.
- Friedrich Merz will not accompany Scholz on Sunday.
- On 28 February, both Scholz and Merz expressed support for Ukraine following the argument.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!