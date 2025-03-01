Scholz calls Merz to discuss further support for Ukraine

After an argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the White House, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday night.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Spiegel noted that the conversation was about further German assistance to Ukraine.

On Sunday, 2 March, Scholz is travelling to London at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is convening a summit of European leaders on Ukraine and European security.

Background:

Earlier this week, Starmer visited US President Donald Trump at the White House. Upon his return, he invited numerous EU heads of state and government to London on 2 March to coordinate the future course of Europeans on Ukraine.

Friedrich Merz will not accompany Scholz on Sunday.

On 28 February, both Scholz and Merz expressed support for Ukraine following the argument.

