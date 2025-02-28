Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his likely successor Friedrich Merz have expressed support for Ukraine following the argument at the White House.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Scholz tweeted that no one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Scholz: "That is why we are working together to find a way to a just and lasting peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany and on Europe."

Details: Addressing Zelenskyy, Merz, who is currently leading coalition talks in Germany, said that "we stand with Ukraine in good and in testing times".

Quote from Merz: "We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

Background:

President Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule following an argument with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

