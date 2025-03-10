All Sections
Russian woman abducts 4-year-old girl from Kherson Oblast and tells Putin she wants to "adopt" her

Olena BarsukovaMonday, 10 March 2025, 16:45
Russian woman abducts 4-year-old girl from Kherson Oblast and tells Putin she wants to adopt her
Olga Dorokhina told Putin that during a "humanitarian trip" she found a "daughter" and deported her

Olga Dorokhina, a Russian woman whose son was killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, has abducted a 4-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast and plans to "adopt" her.

Source: Dorokhina during a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as reported by Suspilne 

Details: The Russian woman said that during her first trip to Kherson Oblast, she had found a "daughter" who is now "under the care" of her family.

Olga Dorokhina is a member of the organisation "Hero's Wife and Mother. Crimea". She is from the city of Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast, but in 2016 her family moved to occupied Simferopol.

Her husband, Alexander Dorokhin, is a former employee of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service and a veteran of the Russian-Chechen war.

Their eldest son, Vladislav Dorokhin, was a sailor in the Black Sea Fleet and died in June 2022 in Donetsk Oblast during the war against Ukraine.

After the death of her son, Olga Dorokhina began to engage in "humanitarian missions" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

During one of these trips, she took a 4-year-old girl from  Kherson Oblast. It is currently unknown where in Kherson Oblast the child was taken from.

Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer at the Regional Human Rights Centre, suggests that the girl may have previously lived in a Kherson orphanage from which Russians took orphans to an unknown destination in 2022.

The lawyer says that such actions by Dorokhina may be considered to be a violation of international law, in particular, a crime with signs of genocide.

The forced displacement of children from one national group to another is prohibited by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Background

  • On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Russian Ombudsperson for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
  • They are accused of illegally deporting and transferring Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which is a war crime. Belova herself also "adopted" a Ukrainian teenager deported from Mariupol.
  • The Ukrainian authorities say that Russia has deported at least 20,000 Ukrainian children, and started doing so on a massive scale 6 days before the start of the full-scale war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

