Ukraine exported over 400,000 tonnes of sugar in six months

Ukraine exported more than 403,500 tonnes of sugar in the first 6 months of the 2024/25 marketing year (from September 2024 to February 2025).

Source: National Association of Sugar Producers Ukraine Sugar.

Details: It is noted that 98.4% of these exports went to the world market and 1.6% to EU countries.

Exports to the EU resumed in February and totalled 6,559 tonnes. The main EU countries where Ukrainian sugar was exported were Bulgaria (72% of the exported volume), Greece (12%) and Italy (12%).

In general, the main export destinations for Ukrainian sugar in the first 6 months of 2024/25 remained as follows:

Türkiye (18% of total exports);

Libya;

North Macedonia;

Somalia;

Sri Lanka.

The National Association of Sugar Producers reports that Ukraine produced 1.8 million tonnes of sugar in the 2024 production season. The volume of sugar produced in Ukraine is currently estimated to be 900,000 tonnes per year.

Background: Ukrainian producers set a historical record for sugar exports in 2024, exporting 746,300 tonnes of the product to foreign markets for UAH 419 million (approx. US$10.05 million).

