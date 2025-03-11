All Sections
Finnish defence minister visits Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 11 March 2025, 13:55
Photo: Finland’s Ministry of Defence

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen visited Ukraine on Monday 10 March.

Source: Finland’s Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Häkkänen held meetings with Ukrainian government officials and military representatives. 

Discussions with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Industry focused on deepening cooperation between Finland and Ukraine were also held. 

The minister also visited defence companies and research centres.

Häkkänen stated that he had been given a detailed overview of the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s actions, noting that Russia was continuing its full-scale offensive with support from its allies. He emphasised that strengthening Ukraine’s position was crucial as peace negotiations began, reiterating Finland’s long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine and working towards a lasting and just peace.

Finland is expanding defence cooperation with Ukraine, with a new internal funding programme playing a key role. 

Häkkänen laid a wreath at the memorial on Mykhailivska Square in honour of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and visited former battle sites near Kyiv. 

The Finnish delegation included Lieutenant General Vesa Virtanen, Chief of the General Staff.

Background: 

  • Finland has contributed €4.5 million to the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU).
  • In late January, Finland announced its 27th military aid package for Ukraine, worth nearly €200 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

