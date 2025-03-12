All Sections
Kyiv bids farewell to Ukrainian intelligence operative from New Zealand with ritual Maori haka – video

Olena BarsukovaWednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:13
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

A soldier from the International Legion of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Dominic "Tolkien" Abelen, has been given a final farewell in Kyiv.

Source: DIU

Details: Dominic, 28, was a citizen of New Zealand and a representative of the indigenous Maori people.

Tolkien's brothers-in-arms honoured him in a special way by performing a traditional Maori warrior chant known as the Haka.

Warrior, traveller, a brother-in-arms

Dominic was born in the New Zealand city of Nelson, and has five brothers and sisters. He was a caring uncle to his nephews, and to Ukrainian warriors, he became a loyal brother-in-arms.

Abelen had military experience, having served as a corporal in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment and taken part in combat operations in Iraq.

"He loved travelling – during his life, he managed to visit more than 60 countries," Dominic's brothers-in-arms say.

In 2022, hearing Ukraine's call to fight for freedom, he joined the ranks of the DIU International Legion. Initially, he served as a military instructor before later joining a combat unit as a machine gunner.

On 23 August 2022, while fighting near Vuhledar, Dominic provided fire cover for his fellow soldiers. He was fatally wounded in close combat.

Dominic Abelen was honoured with DIU's Ukraine is Above All award and decorated posthumously with the For Military Merit medal in recognition of his service to Ukraine.

Only now has Tolkien’s body been brought back to Ukraine, where he is being afforded full military honours.

Background: On Sunday 9 March, Taras Shevchenko, a 25-year-old Ukrainian sculptor, was killed in action. He was an employee of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

