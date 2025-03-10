Taras Shevchenko, a 25-year-old Ukrainian sculptor, was killed in action on Sunday, 9 March. He was an employee of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

Source: park’s staff member Ivan Rusiev on Facebook

Quote from Rusiev: "A young, incredibly bright person, an outstanding sculptor of Ukrainian Bessarabia, is no longer with us. He was killed by the war, which he went to fight alongside his father, Oleksandr, as soon as Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Some years ago, a majestic pelican named Daedalus appeared in the Tuzly Amazonia recreation area of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park."

The sculpture of the pelican. Photo: Ivan Rusiev on Facebook

Details: The pelican sculpture was installed at the site of a former military training ground. Made of gypsum, it is life-sized.

Quote from Rusiev: "Concrete pedestals remained at the site, and the park’s creative staff decided to use them as bases for art installations. The first to be placed there was the symbol of Tuzly Amazonia – the Dalmatian pelican, a vulnerable species listed in Ukraine’s Red Data Book. The monument was created by the young sculptor and park employee Taras Shevchenko."

Details: Later, Taras also created thematic sculptures of a marmot and a Scythian stone statue.

