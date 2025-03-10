All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian sculptor Taras Shevchenko killed in action – photos

Anastasiia BolshakovaMonday, 10 March 2025, 13:55
Ukrainian sculptor Taras Shevchenko killed in action – photos
Taras Shevchenko. Photo: Ivan Rusiev on Facebook

Taras Shevchenko, a 25-year-old Ukrainian sculptor, was killed in action on Sunday, 9 March. He was an employee of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

Source: park’s staff member Ivan Rusiev on Facebook

Quote from Rusiev: "A young, incredibly bright person, an outstanding sculptor of Ukrainian Bessarabia, is no longer with us. He was killed by the war, which he went to fight alongside his father, Oleksandr, as soon as Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Some years ago, a majestic pelican named Daedalus appeared in the Tuzly Amazonia recreation area of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park." 

Advertisement:
 
The sculpture of the pelican.
Photo: Ivan Rusiev on Facebook
 
The sculpture of the pelican.
Photo: Ivan Rusiev on Facebook
 
Photo: Ivan Rusiev on Facebook

Details: The pelican sculpture was installed at the site of a former military training ground. Made of gypsum, it is life-sized.

Quote from Rusiev: "Concrete pedestals remained at the site, and the park’s creative staff decided to use them as bases for art installations. The first to be placed there was the symbol of Tuzly Amazonia – the Dalmatian pelican, a vulnerable species listed in Ukraine’s Red Data Book. The monument was created by the young sculptor and park employee Taras Shevchenko."

Details: Later, Taras also created thematic sculptures of a marmot and a Scythian stone statue.

Read also: "A man of great heart": veterinarian and soldier Zakhar Palii killed in action

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
updatedExplosions occur near Ivano-Frankivsk railway station: fatalities reported
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 13.4%
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
UK advises Zelenskyy's team ahead of US talks to avoid another conflict – The Times
Ukrainian defenders down 130 Shahed drones overnight
Russians attack Ukrainian positions 151 times in one day - Ukraine's General Staff  
RECENT NEWS
12:29
Putin's administration avoids answering question on 30-day ceasefire
12:13
UK intelligence comments on largest Ukrainian drone strike on Russia
11:59
Reuters: Russia unlikely to agree to 30-day ceasefire
11:35
Collision of two vessels near UK: container ship's captain turned out to be Russian citizen
11:13
Kyiv bids farewell to Ukrainian intelligence operative from New Zealand with ritual Maori haka – video
11:06
Russians hit warehouses in Sumy with drones, causing fire – photos, video
11:02
Chiefs of CIA and Russian foreign intelligence hold phone call
10:28
US resumes weapons supply to Ukraine
09:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official shares details of Kyiv-Washington talks in Jeddah – photos
09:42
Russia strikes Ukraine with 3 ballistic missiles and 133 drones: air defence downs 98 UAVs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: