All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Five EU defence ministers meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine, Reuters says

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 12 March 2025, 18:24
Five EU defence ministers meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine, Reuters says
The defence ministers in Paris. Photo: Reuters

Defence ministers from five EU countries gathered in Paris on Wednesday 12 March and pledged to take concrete steps to strengthen European defence and provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Defence ministers from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Poland – John Healey, Sébastien Lecornu, Boris Pistorius, Guido Crosetto and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz – met in Paris.

Advertisement:

It was also noted that Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had been invited to the first meeting to discuss assistance to Ukraine, while the second meeting will focus on enhancing European defence capabilities.

"European nations are stepping up. By deepening our defence cooperation, boosting spending and enhancing our collective strength, we send a clear message: we will not waver in standing with Ukraine and defending our shared values," said UK Defence Secretary Healey.

Background: 

  • The meetings took place a day after 34 army chiefs from NATO countries, along with those from Japan and Australia, gathered in Paris for talks that did not include their American counterparts.
  • They focused on supporting Ukraine and providing security guarantees for a future peace deal, including possible European peacekeepers.
  • In his speech last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the chiefs of staff from the "coalition of the resolute" regarding Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
All News
EU
EU: It is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace
European Commission president welcomes Ukraine-US agreements in Saudi Arabia
Zelenskyy's office outlines three conditions for EU to achieve lasting peace amid talks with US
RECENT NEWS
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
20:56
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal
20:26
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
20:16
Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US
20:08
Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal
19:55
Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership
19:52
Security advisers from UK, Germany and France heading to US, Welt says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: