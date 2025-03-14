Russia plans to build seven grain silos in occupied Donetsk Oblast to store stolen Ukrainian grain

The Russians are planning to build seven grain silos to store Ukrainian grain in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are preparing to rob Ukrainian lands even more actively – seven grain silos are planned to be built in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, each of which will be able to hold 20,000 tonnes of grain."

Details: As the National Resistance Center stated, the Russians are currently storing about 165,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast for further illegal sale.

It is noted that the grain is exported to other countries – in Luhansk Oblast, agricultural products are transported by train to the Caspian Sea, and from there to Iran.

Background: In 2023 alone, the state-owned company created by the Russians exported almost 212,000 tonnes of grain from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, worth an estimated US$46 million. Ukrainian grain is exported to Türkiye, Libya and Israel, and European companies are also involved.

