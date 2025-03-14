All Sections
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 14 March 2025, 20:56
Canadian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Government of Canada contributed an additional €33.4 million (CAD$50 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund on Friday 14 March.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: With the new contribution of €33.4 million, Canada’s total contribution to the Fund has increased to €40.1 million (CAD$60 million).

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy also announced that Canada has declared a future contribution of €6.7 million (CAD$10 million).

Part of Canada’s new contribution will be allocated to supporting energy supply for critical social infrastructure in the healthcare sector through the development of solar generation systems.

"Contributions to the Energy Support Fund are directed toward purchasing equipment necessary for restoring energy facilities after enemy attacks and ensuring the stable operation of Ukraine’s energy system," said Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

Ahmed Hussen, Canada's Minister of International Development, stated that this aid will help restore the critical energy reserves of energy companies and ensure the stable operation of the sector.

Currently, announced contributions from partners to the Fund exceed more than €1 billion. The Fund's donors come from both the public and commercial sectors in over 30 countries, including EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as international and regional organisations.

Background:

  • On 12 March, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) terminated its grant agreement with the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which was set to provide US$75 million.
  • The initial agreement between USAID and the Fund was signed in 2023 for US$25 million, and in 2024, USAID had promised to provide the Fund with an additional US$50 million.

Canadaenergy
