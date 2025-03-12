All Sections
USAID terminates grant agreement with Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 12 March 2025, 19:05
USAID flag. Photo: Getty Images

The Energy Community Secretariat received an official notice from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on 27 February about the termination of its agreement with the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which was set to provide US$75 million.

Source: Energy Community website

Details: The Community is expecting further clarification from USAID. The termination of this grant will reduce available funds for the procurement of essential equipment for Ukraine's energy sector.

As reported, the agreement was signed in 2023 for US$25 million, and in 2024, USAID had promised to provide the Fund with an additional US$50 million.

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the reduction of 83% of the programmes run by USAID following a six-week review. The remaining programmes will be "more effectively" managed by the State Department.
  • The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is considering financing energy and infrastructure programmes in Ukraine previously covered by USAID.

aid for UkraineenergyUSA
