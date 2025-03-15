Ukraine's defence minister and his Italian counterpart discuss air defence supplies and ammunition

Rustem Umierov and Guido Crosetto. Photo: Umierov on Telegram

During a visit to Rome, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto have discussed the supply of air defence systems and ammunition to Ukrainian troops.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the visit, the two ministers also discussed strengthening industrial cooperation.

"Ukraine is ready to establish joint ventures and attract new investments to strengthen the defence sector," Umierov said.

The ministers also identified promising areas of defence development, particularly in drones and maritime technology.

Background:

On 14 March, Umierov and his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles, signed an agreement on military training for Ukrainian troops.

Prior to this, Umierov met with the defence ministers of five Nordic countries in Helsinki.

