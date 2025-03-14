All Sections
Spain and Ukraine sign military training agreement

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 14 March 2025, 16:51
Spain and Ukraine sign military training agreement
Rustem Umierov and Margarita Robles. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Spain and Ukraine signed an agreement on military training for Ukrainian troops on Friday, 14 March.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov following a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov and Robles discussed key security issues and ways to further strengthen Ukraine's defence forces.

Advertisement:

Following the talks, the ministers signed a major agreement on Ukrainian military training, ushering in a new phase of bilateral cooperation.

Umierov stated that the meeting identified key areas that require special attention, including deeper industrial cooperation, improved air defence systems, and the delivery of ammunition and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

Background: 

  • In late January, José Manuel Albares, Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, announced a further €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
  • On 24 February, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine for 2025.

