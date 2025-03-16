Telegram founder Durov receives permission to temporarily leave France, AFP says

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been allowed to temporarily leave France, where he is accused of multiple violations related to promoting organised crime.

Source: AFP, citing sources

Details: A source revealed that the investigating judge approved Durov's request to change the conditions of his supervision a few days ago, granting him permission to leave France for "several weeks". Other sources indicated that he had already left the country and was en route to Dubai.

In January, Durov acknowledged the seriousness of the charges during his statements to the investigating judges in France.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport near Paris in August 2024 and charged with multiple violations related to Telegram. As part of the conditions, he had been banned from leaving the country.

Background: During a court hearing in France, Durov promised to take all necessary measures to enhance content moderation on his platform.

