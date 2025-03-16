All Sections
Macron does not consider Russia's opinion important on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 16 March 2025, 13:32
Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that when it comes to sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine, there is no need for Russia's consent.

Source: Macron in an interview with Le Parisien, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron said that such a military deployment would be limited to "a few thousand people" from each volunteering country, stationed at key points to conduct training programmes and "demonstrate our long-term support".

Quote: "If Ukraine decides and asks for allied troops to be on its territory, it is not Russia's business to accept or reject this." 

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares the same view on the peacekeeping contingent, considering it a bad signal to heed Russia’s opinion on this matter.
  • Russian officials at various levels, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, stated that the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement would be unacceptable for Russia.
  • Bloomberg reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading talks among 37 countries to form a coalition of the willing for Ukraine in the event of a peaceful settlement.

