Macron does not consider Russia's opinion important on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 13:32
French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that when it comes to sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine, there is no need for Russia's consent.
Source: Macron in an interview with Le Parisien, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Macron said that such a military deployment would be limited to "a few thousand people" from each volunteering country, stationed at key points to conduct training programmes and "demonstrate our long-term support".
Quote: "If Ukraine decides and asks for allied troops to be on its territory, it is not Russia's business to accept or reject this."
Background:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares the same view on the peacekeeping contingent, considering it a bad signal to heed Russia’s opinion on this matter.
- Russian officials at various levels, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, stated that the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement would be unacceptable for Russia.
- Bloomberg reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading talks among 37 countries to form a coalition of the willing for Ukraine in the event of a peaceful settlement.
