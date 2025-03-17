Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire
Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:29
Russian forces have struck an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district with drones.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A big fire started in the Dnipro district as a result of the Russian UAV attack. An infrastructure facility was damaged.
As of now, there is no information on those injured."
