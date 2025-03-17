Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire

Russian forces have struck an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district with drones.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A big fire started in the Dnipro district as a result of the Russian UAV attack. An infrastructure facility was damaged.

As of now, there is no information on those injured."

