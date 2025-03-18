EU Commission president to present roadmap for strengthening EU defence preparedness on 19 March

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present the new Readiness 2030 roadmap to the College of European Commissioners and journalists on Wednesday 19 March. The roadmap outlines plans to enhance the EU's combat readiness and defence capabilities by 2030.

Source: Von der Leyen speaking at the Royal Danish Military Academy in Copenhagen on 18 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Readiness 2030 roadmap includes plans for the European Union to rearm and build defence capabilities for credible deterrence starting in 2030, von der Leyen said.

"And tomorrow we will present a roadmap for Readiness 2030," the European Commission president announced.

"By 2030, Europe must have a strong European defence posture. 'Readiness 2030' means to have re-armed and developed the capabilities to have credible deterrence. 'Readiness 2030' means to have a defence industrial base that is a strategic advantage," she explained.

"To be '2030 ready', we need to move now," von der Leyen noted.

"To be clear: Member States will always retain responsibility for their own troops, from doctrine to deployment, and for the definition of the requirements of their armed forces. But there is a lot that is needed at European level," she added.

Ursula von der Leyen outlined four key priorities of the Readiness 2030 plan:

1) a rapid increase in defence spending by EU countries:

"That is why the Commission has presented a plan to unlock €800 billion of investment in European defence. This includes a new instrument called SAFE, which could quickly unlock €150 billion for Member States."

2) closing gaps in EU needs and capabilities:

"By 2030, we need a functioning EU-wide network of land corridors, airports and seaports that facilitate the fast transport of troops and military equipment. At the same time, we need to invest in air and missile defence, artillery systems, ammunition and missiles."

3) increasing support for Ukraine:

"This is what we call the steel porcupine strategy. Because we need to make Ukraine strong enough to be indigestible for potential invaders.";

4) strengthening Europe's defence industrial base.

Background:

In early March, von der Leyen unveiled a five-stage plan for rearming the European Union and supporting Ukraine, called ReArm Europe, with a declared value of up to €800 billion.

During an extraordinary defence summit of EU leaders on 6 March, all EU leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, unanimously voted in favour of the ReArm Europe proposal.

