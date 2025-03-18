Czech president confident his people will take up arms in event of war

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that Czech society is ready to take up arms and defend its country in case of war.

Source: Pavel in a statement at a security conference in Prague on Tuesday 18 March, as reported by European Pravda, citing Czech news outlet Novinky

Details: Pavel believes that "if the worst happens, we will be ready to take up arms and defend the country".

Advertisement:

He also urged everyone to reject the notion that negotiating with an aggressive Russia, even at the cost of concessions, is preferable to defending their honour.

"If we nurture the sentiment that it's better to negotiate and surrender than to defend ourselves and preserve our honour and dignity, then it will be difficult to unite society and make more efforts for our security," the Czech president explained.

In this regard, Pavel stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine "to ensure a just peace, so that Russian aggression does not result in the fulfilment of all the aggressor's goals and, effectively, the victim's capitulation".

Background:

Last week, Karel Řehka, Chief of the Czech General Staff, stated that the country needs to strengthen its military with over 7,000 troops in the coming years.

The Czech Armed Forces currently have about 23,600 soldiers, well below the previous target of 30,000 by 2030.

Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala believes that defence spending should be increased to at least 3% of GDP over the next few years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!