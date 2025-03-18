All Sections
Trump and Putin agree on Ukraine peace talks in the Middle East

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:42
Trump and Putin agree on Ukraine peace talks in the Middle East
Stock Photo: Getty Images

During a phone conversation, US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have agreed that peace negotiations regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war will "begin immediately in the Middle East".

Source: White House statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday, 18 March, Trump and Putin discussed the "need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war".

Quote: "Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia."

Details: It was agreed that progress towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementing a maritime truce in the Black Sea, a full ceasefire and a permanent peace.

Quote: "These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."

More details: In addition, Trump and Putin discussed the Middle East as a potential region for cooperation to prevent future conflicts.

According to the White House, they also addressed the necessity "to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application". 

"The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved," the statement noted.

The Kremlin, in turn, stated that during his conversation with Trump, Putin once again rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but instead agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Prior to this conversation, the White House claimed that the US president was "determined" to reach a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and that the world was close to achieving such peace.

