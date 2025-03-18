All Sections
EU will never recognise Russia's unlawful annexation and occupation of Ukrainian lands, ambassador says

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:37
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Katarina Mathernova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, has pledged that the EU will never recognise Russia's illegal annexation and occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Source: Mathernova on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernova noted that Russia is attempting to redraw borders by force. She emphasised that sovereignty and territorial integrity are protected by international law and are non-negotiable.

"The EU does not and never will recognise Russia's illegal annexation and occupation of Ukraine's territories. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine," she stressed.

Background: 

  • Recently, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz suggested that a future settlement to end Russia's war against Ukraine could involve Ukraine losing territory in exchange for "future security guarantees".
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated that Ukraine would need to make concessions on the territories Russia has seized since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

EURusso-Ukrainian war
